Interstate 5 offramps closed at Twin Cities as officials expect water to crest levee

Interstate 5 offramps at Twin Cities Road are closed as county and highway officials closely monitor rising water nearby.
Flood waters are expected to crest above a nearby levee sometime around 5 p.m. and could send water onto Interstate 5, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Bradley.
Despite blue skies, residents in Point Pleasant are facing an evacuation advisory as the Cosumnes River reaches flood stage. Overnight, water rushed across Highway 99, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction.
Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
