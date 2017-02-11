Two people rescued from truck after flood waters sweep vehicle 50 feet off road

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated Pause

1:27 Dave Joeger on getting Kings to comeback from behind for another victory vs Hawks

0:35 See dramatic aerial views of damaged Oroville Dam spillway

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

2:50 "It's slowed me down. It hasn't stopped me." Former Sacramento poet laureate Julia Connor tries new treatment for essential tremor

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:29 American River floods Campus Commons golf course

1:16 DeMarcus Cousins after come from behind 22 points for victory vs Hawks

1:20 Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison on Kings bench leading them to victory vs Hawks