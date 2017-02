A freight train derailed from its tracks and sent cars tumbling into the water Friday afternoon. This is video from Robert "Doc" Souza, who was one of the first people on the scene. Cosumnes Fire Department Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard said about 14 railroad cars left the track near the Cosumnes River about 1 p.m. Hubbard said he believed the train was northbound and was on an elevated train trestle immediately adjacent to Dillard Road and Highway 99.