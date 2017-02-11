Point Pleasant resident evacuates flooded home

Point Pleasant resident, Jose Vargas, evacuates his home for the second time this year due to flooding on Feb. 11, 2017.
Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

Flood waters in Plumas County nearly claimed an 81-year-old man Friday afternoon. The Indian Valley resident tried to drive across Arlington Bridge near Crescent Mills despite several inches of water on the bridge surface. When his vehicle stalled he stepped out of it and was immediately swept downstream, said Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood. Hagwood was 30 seconds away in an Air National Guard helicopter assessing flood damage and the need for evacuations in Indian Valley. The helicopter swooped down over Indian Creek and lowered a trained rescue officer to the man, who was clinging to a willow tree 100 yards below the bridge.

Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river

A freight train derailed from its tracks and sent cars tumbling into the water Friday afternoon. This is video from Robert "Doc" Souza, who was one of the first people on the scene. Cosumnes Fire Department Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard said about 14 railroad cars left the track near the Cosumnes River about 1 p.m. Hubbard said he believed the train was northbound and was on an elevated train trestle immediately adjacent to Dillard Road and Highway 99.

Missing teen Elijah Moore of Woodland seen in surveillance footage at check-cashing store

Elijah Moore, a 17 year-old from Woodland, was reported missing by his mother on Monday, Nov. 6, 2016. She indicated she had not seen or heard from her son since Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elijah Moore attended school on Nov. 4, 2016, and later cashed a check at California Check Cashing located at 115 Main St., in Woodland as confirmed by this surveillance footage. On the day of his disappearance, Moore was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt; yellow shirt; khaki pants; and tan work boots. He also carried a green backpack. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the return of Elijah Moore and classmate Enrique Rios. The two friends, who attend Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland, vanished 25 days apart with little evidence to indicate where they went or who, if anyone, they may be with at this time.

