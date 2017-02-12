Crews continue efforts to clear freight-train derailment near Elk Grove

Rail workers on Sunday continued efforts to move freight-train cars toppled from the tracks Friday south of Elk Grove.
Crews were working to “rerail” as many freight cars as they could so they could be hauled away from the site of the partial derailment that toppled 22 cars on a 33-car train, Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs said Sunday.
Jacobs said the derailment has caused train delays and reroutes including with Amtrak passenger service.
An Amtrack spokesperson on Saturday said derailment would affect passengers traveling between Stockton and Sacramento. The company was using shuttle buses to transport passengers between the two cities and anticipated a 30-minute delay in arrival times, she said.
Union Pacific said flooded, swamp-like conditions were likely a factor in the derailment at the tracks running on an elevated berm and train trestle adjacent to Dillard Road and Highway 99.
None of the three crew members on board during the 12:45 p.m. incident reported injuries.
The freight train was carrying food products, including flour and tomato cans.
Early Saturday, crews began clearing the derailment area. But rising water posed a danger to UP workers, forcing them to close the area temporarily.
