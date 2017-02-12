Local

February 12, 2017 4:00 PM

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) With pension reform looming, these California departments went on a hiring spree

On the eve of major pension changes that would crimp retirement benefits for new hires, a handful of California government agencies went on a holiday hiring spree.

2) Most Sacramento area schools do not test drinking water for lead

Parents may not be aware of this fact: Schools aren’t required to test for lead in their drinking water. And most campuses don’t.

Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination

Sacramento State officials have shut off water to sinks and water faucets in six buildings at the school after elevated levels of lead were found during testing.

Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee

3) This Latino preacher from Sacramento spoke at Trump’s inaugural. Is he regretting it now?

The preacher is trying to be faithful to his own mission: “Can we help people? Can we bring them some peace, bring them together?”

4) A talker: Newsom runs for governor, waging 140-character war against Trump

Gavin Newsom is in the face of President Donald Trump, giving voice to horrified liberals by using the president’s medium of choice to regularly tweet smack to his 1.29 million followers.

5) Popular on Twitter: Lifetime focus on football put 49ers’ Shanahan on fast track

Kyle Shanahan’s initiation into the 49ers family began years ago.

New 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan: 'I want to win the first day to the last day'

New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says , "I want to win the first day to the last day," during a press conference at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Thursday, February 9, 2017

Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

6) Popular on Facebook: $4,500 to rent a San Francisco apartment. What are California leaders doing?

Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

Brianna Reynolds lost her Oak Park home after her rent rose by 47 percent. A housing crisis is driving more people into poverty than ever before, a phenomenon state housing experts and advocates attribute to a shortage of homes and skyrocketing demand.

Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

7) Popular on video: Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

Video takes a quick glance at flooding during several years beginning in 1862.

Video created by David Caraccio Photos from Department of Water Resources and The Sacramento Bee

