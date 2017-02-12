Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) With pension reform looming, these California departments went on a hiring spree
On the eve of major pension changes that would crimp retirement benefits for new hires, a handful of California government agencies went on a holiday hiring spree.
2) Most Sacramento area schools do not test drinking water for lead
Parents may not be aware of this fact: Schools aren’t required to test for lead in their drinking water. And most campuses don’t.
3) This Latino preacher from Sacramento spoke at Trump’s inaugural. Is he regretting it now?
The preacher is trying to be faithful to his own mission: “Can we help people? Can we bring them some peace, bring them together?”
4) A talker: Newsom runs for governor, waging 140-character war against Trump
Gavin Newsom is in the face of President Donald Trump, giving voice to horrified liberals by using the president’s medium of choice to regularly tweet smack to his 1.29 million followers.
5) Popular on Twitter: Lifetime focus on football put 49ers’ Shanahan on fast track
Kyle Shanahan’s initiation into the 49ers family began years ago.
6) Popular on Facebook: $4,500 to rent a San Francisco apartment. What are California leaders doing?
7) Popular on video: Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017
