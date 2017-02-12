Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Blood drive at CSUS
A three-day campuswide blood drive, in honor of Cesar Chavez, begins Monday at California State University, Sacramento. The drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday in the University Union Ballroom on campus, 6000 J St, Sacramento. Blood drive participants will receive a free T-shirt. Go to www.bloodsource.org for more information.
Happy belated birthday, Abe
The Verge Center for the Arts celebrates the United States’ 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, who was born Feb. 12, 1809. Participants can take part in a variety of Lincoln-inspired activities, including Pin-the-Hat on Mr. Lincoln and Abe Lincoln’s Dream. The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 625 S St., Sacramento. Go to www.vergeart.com/attend for more information.
ArtStreet rolls on at The Mill
ArtStreet, a large-scale art experience produced by M5Arts, the nonprofit collective behind Art Hotel 916, continues through Feb. 25 at The Mill, a housing development at 300 First St., south of Broadway in Sacramento. The event is free including parking. For more information, including details on Monday’s events, visit ArtStreet’s official Facebook page.
Museum exhibits explore Japanese influence on U.S.
The Crocker Art Museum takes a thematic approach for spring with three shows examining the impact of Japanese art and culture on the United States from the 19th century to the present. Visit the museum’s website at www.crockerart.org for additional details.
Comments