'Things aren't looking good. We'll be camping out'

Marysville's Rideout Memorial Hospital is sheltering in place and is "fully functional" to care for patients during the evacuation forced by damage to the Oroville dam spillway, hospital CEO Gino Patrizio said on Monday, February 13, 2017.
The Butte County sheriff, appearing with officials from Cal Fire and the Department of Water Resources on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, said that a rumored lifting of the evacuation order that followed problems with Oroville Dam's emergency spillway was incorrect. The state officials also provided status updates.
Video images recorded from the air on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, show the chewed-up and denuded route taken by water coming over Oroville Dam's emergency spillway when damage to the main spillway required the first-ever use of the alternative path.
Jim Eversole and his wife, Barbara, talk about their evacuation from the Oroville area to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico on Monday, February 13, 2017. They were evacuated under threat of flooding after damage to the Oroville Dam spillway.
Yuba City evacuee Merida Lozano waits at the Yolo County Fairgrounds for word that it is safe to return home. She and many others have been displaced by evacuations after damage to the Oroville Dam spillway. Monday, February 13, 2017.
Water levels dropped Monday at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people from towns lying below the lake.