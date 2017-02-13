Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Loan on council’s agenda
The Sacramento City Council will discuss a $4.2 million loan from the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency to the John Stewart Company and Shasta Hotel Corporation to renovate the Shasta Hotel, a downtown single-resident-occupancy hotel. The project would cut two rooms from the 80-unit hotel but maintain 18 units for people with extremely low incomes. The council will meet at City Hall, 915 I St.
San Juan considering construction projects at two schools
Trustees of the San Juan Unified School District will consider authorizing signature construction projects for Casa Roble Fundamental and Mira Loma high schools. Casa Roble’s project calls for modernization of the student union, media center and construction of administrative offices. The project at Mira Loma is to include construction of a new science wing. Mira Loma has nearly 1,600 students enrolled in science courses. The public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the district’s boardroom at 3738 Walnut Ave., Carmichael.
Council panel to discuss campaign gifts
The Law and Legislation Committee of the Sacramento City Council will discuss its proposal for campaign contribution limits and the formation of an ethics commission. The meeting takes place at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 915 I St., Sacramento.
