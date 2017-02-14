Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Streetcars, parking meters on agenda
The downtown-riverfront streetcar project and the parking meter installation plan for the Bridge District are among topics planned for discussion at the West Sacramento City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 1110 W. Capitol Ave. Go to www.cityofwestsacramento.org for more information.
Roseville council to discuss grant money
The Roseville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 311 Vernon St. Among the topics to be discussed is approving an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan to use funds for a housing project at 130-134 Main St. Go to www.roseville.ca.us for more information.
Meeting looks at water-rate adjustments
The city of Woodland is holding a public meeting about proposed water rate adjustments. The meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community and Senior Center, 2001 East St. Go to www.cityofwoodland.org for more information.
Five writers to speak
Five authors – Jade Chang, Michael Lavigne, Jordan Fisher Smith, Frances Stroh and Naomi Williams – are scheduled to read from their new books from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the 24th Street Theatre, 2791 24th St., Sacramento. The Community of Writers at Squaw Valley presents the event. A reception and book signing will follow the readings. Go to communityofwriters.org✔ for more information.
