Local

February 14, 2017 3:18 PM

Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Bee Metro Staff

Streetcars, parking meters on agenda

The downtown-riverfront streetcar project and the parking meter installation plan for the Bridge District are among topics planned for discussion at the West Sacramento City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 1110 W. Capitol Ave. Go to www.cityofwestsacramento.org for more information.

Roseville council to discuss grant money

The Roseville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 311 Vernon St. Among the topics to be discussed is approving an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan to use funds for a housing project at 130-134 Main St. Go to www.roseville.ca.us for more information.

Meeting looks at water-rate adjustments

The city of Woodland is holding a public meeting about proposed water rate adjustments. The meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community and Senior Center, 2001 East St. Go to www.cityofwoodland.org for more information.

Five writers to speak

Five authors – Jade Chang, Michael Lavigne, Jordan Fisher Smith, Frances Stroh and Naomi Williams – are scheduled to read from their new books from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the 24th Street Theatre, 2791 24th St., Sacramento. The Community of Writers at Squaw Valley presents the event. A reception and book signing will follow the readings. Go to communityofwriters.org✔ for more information.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos