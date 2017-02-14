Former employee appointed Cosumnes CSD parks and recreation administrator

The Cosumnes Community Services District has tapped a former employee to become its next parks and recreation administrator.
Maureen Zamarripa has been appointed to succeed Bob Roessler upon his retirement March 1. She previously worked as a deputy general manager for the district. The district’s board of directors is scheduled to approve Zamarripa’s employment contract Wednesday, according to a district news release.
For the past eight years, she has served as district administrator for the Fair Oaks Recreation and Parks District, where she developed a 10-year master plan for the district and managed district programming, staff and the budget.
In her new post with the Cosumnes Community Services District she will oversee park planning and maintenance, recreation programs, the Emerald Lakes Golf Course, and community services programs such as special events, leisure activities, youth development and teen programs, according to the news release.
Zamarripa spent the first 11 years of her career with the Sacramento County Municipal Services Agency, where her roles included chief of development and surveyor services and manager of special districts, helping oversee capital projects such as libraries, transit and parks.
