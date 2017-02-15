Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Black History Month fest at center
A Black History Month celebration, including guest speakers and entertainment, takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento. The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, the community center and Sacramento Juneteenth Inc. are sponsoring the event, which also features resource and service vendors, health and wellness programming, and refreshments.
State Lottery Commission meets
The California State Lottery Commission holds a public meeting at 10 a.m. at its headquarters, 700 N. 10th St., Sacramento. Go to www.calottery.com/about-us/lottery-commission for more information.
Coffee with cops
The Sacramento Police Department hosts a “cops and coffee” event from 3 to 5 p.m. at El Barrio Cafe, 1188 35th Ave. in the South Land Park area. Residents can ask questions, voice concerns and meet neighborhood police officers in an informal setting.
‘Hard Day’s Night’ screened
“A Hard Day’s Night,” the Beatles’ 1964 film debut, is screened with a fully restored negative and digitally restored soundtrack at 7:30 p.m. at Verge Center for the Arts, 625 S St., Sacramento. The film is being presented in conjunction with the We Buy White Albums exhibit by Rutherford Chang. Go to www.vergeart.com/attend for more information.
