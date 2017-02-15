If flooding threat increases, this information could help you make the right moves

The immediate drama of Sunday night’s frightening near-miss at Oroville Dam has subsided somewhat, but remaining is the specter of potential flooding and repeated displacement of downstream residents whose communities could be flooded if dam repairs fail.
With that in mind, here is information that could prove useful.
▪ What if you needed to evacuate? 5 things to do to prepare
▪ Oroville Dam: Chico fairgrounds, Cal Expo remain open to evacuees as shelters close
▪ Series of storms to start Thursday morning during commute
▪ Trump administration OKs Jerry Brown’s disaster requests
▪ Oroville Dam evacuation underscores challenge of moving masses
Ordered to evacuate? It’s best to know how to prepare, what to take and how to move out safety.
▪ Getting yourself and your family out safely
Pets can be a huge concern when people are scrambling to get out of their homes quickly. Knowing what your animals need when things go sideways is important.
▪ Disaster preparedness for pets
▪ Pet and animal emergency planning
Sometimes sandbags can hold back water that otherwise would cause big problems. Knowing how to fill and use them is important.
▪ Comprehensive instruction for using sandbags
▪ Quick take on filling, placing sandbags
If you must leave your home, make sure it is locked and secure so when you return, it’s to the same contents you originally left.
▪ Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department: Lock crime out of your home
