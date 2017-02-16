Crashes slow morning traffic as series of storms head through Sacramento, Northern California

A big rig crash on wet freeway pavement backed up traffic in downtown Sacramento early Thursday morning.
The crash on northbound Interstate 5 near J Street involved a big rig that ended up with one of its trailers on its side. At least one other vehicle may be involved, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident website.
The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. and quickly started to slow traffic in the rain.
Some of the slower lanes were still open, although a big rig tow truck was heading for the scene and would mean that all lanes may eventually be temporarily closed to upright the trailer.
At about the same time as rain fell, a multi-car collision was reported on westbound Highway 50 just east of Howe Avenue. One vehicle was reported in the center divider and the other on the right hand shoulder of the highway.
Puddles of water were reported on the roadway.
In addition, a car crash at northbound Highway 99 and Grant Line Rd. onramp has closed all lanes between Dillard and Grant Line Roads, CHP reported around 6:30 a.m. Two sedan’s were involved, according to CHP.
