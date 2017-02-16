Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

Roseville mayor hosts coffee
Roseville Mayor Susan Rohan hosts a coffee with community members to discuss city-related topics from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Sun City Cedar Room, 7050 Del Webb Blvd. Go to www.roseville.ca.us for more information.
Mayor outlines plans at luncheon
Rancho Cordova Mayor Donald Terry will share his plans for the year at the Rancho Cordova Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive. Go to www.cityofranchocordova.org for more information.
JazzFest fundraiser
The Center for Community Health and Well-Being sponsors a JazzFest fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. at Studio 817, 817 16th St., Sacramento. The event features local band Midtown Jazz, food and drinks. All proceeds support Black Mothers United’s work to decrease infant and early childhood mortality. Call 916-558-4820 for more information.
International Guitar Night in Folsom
An International Guitar Night features a conversation with three musicians at 7:30 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts, 10 College Parkway, Folsom. Lulo Reinhardt will be joined by Luca Stricagnoli, an Italian contemporary guitarist; Chrystian Dozza, a Brazilian composer/performer; and Debashish Bhattacharya, a slide guitarist from India. Go to www.harriscenter.net for more information.
