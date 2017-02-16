PG&E launches gas meter inspections in Sacramento County

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is alerting Sacramento County residents that it will be performing routine gas meter inspections countywide during the coming months.
Beginning this week, PG&E and contractors will be conducting inspections on foot with a mobile tablet, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to a PG&E news release. They will be wearing a hard hat and safety vest, and will carry photo identification, which they will present upon a customer’s request.
Any customer who questions the legitimacy of someone claiming to be a PG&E employee or contractor can call the utility’s customer service line to verify an appointment or PG&E’s presence in the area. The inspectors will not enter the customer’s home during the inspections, the news release said, but customers may see a PG&E employee or contractor on or near their property as they access the gas meter.
If inspectors cannot access the meter, PG&E will schedule an appointment for the inspection. Inspectors may repair or replace gas meters during the inspection or on a future date, the news release said.
Customers who have an appointment will receive an automated call or a personal call from a PG&E gas service representative within 48 hours before a scheduled visit.
The inspections are expected to conclude in July.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
