Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Autorama continues at Cal Expo
The 67th Sacramento Autorama, featuring some of the West’s top automotive detailers and hundreds of colorful customized cars, continues this weekend at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd. Billed as one of the longest-running indoor car shows in the world, this year’s event spotlights more than 500 custom cars, hot rods, classics, motorcycles and specialty vehicles from across the nation. The vehicles will compete for dozens of awards in various classifications. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Award presentations will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday. Go to rodshows.com for more information.
Chinese New Year celebrated
A Chinese New Year celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hiram Johnson High School, 6879 14th Ave., Sacramento. Celebrating the Year of the Rooster, the event features a lion dance, martial arts, ethnic entertainment, crafts, community exhibits, food vendors and children’s games. Go to http://cnyca.net/php/ for more information.
Tour features African American history
An African American history tour is being offered at 10 a.m. at the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway. African Americans helped contribute to California’s founding. Free (donations welcome). Go to http://oldcitycemetery.com/ for more information.
History program at Sutter’s Fort
At the “Hands on History: By Land and By Sea” program at Sutter’s Fort, visitors can learn that the fort was once home to sailors who “jumped ship,” trappers who became overland trail guides because of the failing fur trade, wagon train parties looking for a new life and soldiers who served in the Mexican-American War. The program is offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, 2701 L St., Sacramento. Go to www.suttersfort.org for more information.
