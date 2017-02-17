Northern California pilot flies solo across U.S. in glider

David Grabowski took off from Lodi's airport in September with little idea how far he would retrace the exact route of Cal Rodgers, the oft-forgotten aviator who in 1911 became the first American to fly coast to coast. Rodgers crashed 17 times when he made the journey in 1911, and Grabowski had far less piloting experience. But he made it, returning with new meaning on what is important to him.