What’s closed for Presidents Day holiday

Here are offices, agencies, schools, banks, post offices closed or operating on a limited schedule for the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, February 20, 2017.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Federal and state offices closed
County: Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo offices are closed.
City offices closed.
Federal and state courts closed.
Post offices closed.
Banks closed.
EDUCATION
Libraries: Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo branches are closed.
Schools closed.
CSUS is open.
Los Rios closed.
SANITATION
Regular curbside service for all counties.
TRANSPORTATION
Meters enforced.
Rail service: Regional Transit operates on weekday schedule. Trips marked with “H” do not.
Amtrak operates on regular schedule.
BART operates on Saturday schedule.
Caltrain operates on modified schedule.
Regional Transit buses and Paratransit operates on regular schedule.
South County Transit not in service.
e-tran not in service.
Delta Breeze and El Dorado County not in service.
BlueGo not in service
Lincoln Transit and Tahoe Regional Transit not in service
Roseville Transit - no commuter service.
Placer Commuter Express buses not in service.
Yolobus operates on Sunday schedule: only routes 35, 40, 42 A/B, 211, 212, 215 and 240.
Unitrans operate on weekend schedule.
