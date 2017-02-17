California soaks in rain and mud

Storm clouds form over the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Wet weather has returned to California with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaits a tempest that forecasters say could be the strongest in years if not decades.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
A semi-tractor lies on its side after it was was blown over by strong winds while traveling northbound along Highway 1, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Marina, Calif. A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
Vern Fisher
A Union Pacific rail line is covered rocks and mud east of Oroville.
Union Pacific
Residents fill up sand bags before the weekend storms at the Orange County Fire Authority Station 44 in downtown in Seal Beach, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Wet weather returned to California on Thursday with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaited a storm that forecasters said could be the strongest in years if not decades.
The Orange County Register via AP
Nick Agro
Huge bags of sand fill the overlook parking area in Oroville on Tuesday. Helicopters lifted and dropped them onto eroded areas of the emergency spillway hoping to mitigate more erosion from rain expected this weekend.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
In this image released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a large eucalyptus tree toppled onto carport damaging vehicles in Goleta, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. A powerful Pacific storm blew into southern and central California on Friday, unleashing wind-driven heavy rains that forecasters said could become the strongest in years if not decades.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
Traffic makes its way in the rain over the Golden Gate Bridge Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in San Francisco. A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Umbrellas were put to use as a group of students walk to the Sacramento Convention Center to attend the YMCA Model Legislature & Court, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Storms continued to batter California as the saturated state faces another round of wet weather that could trigger flooding.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Angel Alaroon of Ventura rides his bike through mud on the bike trail east of Howe Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. With sections of the popular American River Parkway mostly underwater or covered with debris, local residents looking to walk, run or bike will have to find alternate routes for the second straight weekend.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
K-rail, sand bags and other barriers are set up to block the flow of mud in a wash above Melcanyon Road in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a San Gabriel Mountains burn area known as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Crews work to fix a portion of a levee that collapsed and crumbled on the land side on Tyler Island on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Manny Crisostomo
mcrisostomo@sacbee.com
Downed trees and power lines are viewed near a school in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. A major Pacific storm has unleashed downpours and fierce gusts on Southern California, triggering flash flood warnings and other problems.
Nick Ut
AP Photo
A worker starts repair work where trees battered by heavy winds pulled power lines which broke a pole in rural Salinas, Calif., Friday Feb. 17, 2017.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
David Royal
Cars navigate flooding under the trestle at the junction of North and South Main Street in Salinas, Calif., as a new series of storms rolled into Monterey County on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
David Royal
Rita Maissno, right, and Lara Seltzer make their way through heavy rain and gusty wind as they walk along a pier Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif. A major Pacific storm has unleashed downpours and fierce gusts on Southern California, triggering flash flood warnings and other problems.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
A man with a child using a broom as a paddle kayak near an abandoned car on a flooded street Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Kentfield, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Lori Kahn steps over a branch of a tree that fell on her family's Range Rover Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Laguna Beach, Calif. Kahn said that no one was injured in the incident. As a Laguna Beach city trolly drove by Kahn said "Well, I guess we'e a tourist attraction now."
The Orange County Register via AP
Photo by Bill Alkofer
A large limb from a eucalyptus tree toppled near the third green after play was suspended during the second round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.
Doug Ferguson
AP Photo
Rising water in San Anselmo Creek flows beneath businesses built over it on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Anselmo, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Mud from earlier storms is seen in a wash above Melcanyon Road in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a San Gabriel Mountains burn area known as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Richard Boles moves a storage shed that was blown from his backyard over his house to his front yard by heavy winds at Las Palmas in rural Salinas, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
David Royal