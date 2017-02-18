Authorities search for missing snowboarder on back side of Alpine Meadows resort

Authorities are searching for a missing 32-year-old snowboarder who went out of bounds Saturday on the back side of Alpine Meadows Ski Resort.
“He was snowboarding with a friend and they ended up on the back side of Alpine Meadows,” said Sgt. David Hunt of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “His friend stopped and hiked his way back out, but his buddy made a left turn and headed down to the back side.”
The friend returned to the ski lodge and reported the incident to the ski patrol, which contacted the sheriff’s office at 2:30 p.m.
Members of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue and Placer County-Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue teams “are working a full search with 12 people,” Hunt said. “They’re following his tracks right now. He’s taken off his snowboard and he’s hiking along the creek, and we’re trying to catch up to him. It’s deep, fresh powder back there, and he can’t snowboard because it’s flat (terrain). Absolutely he’s lost.”
