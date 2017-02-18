Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

Capitol Park is a little less tidy these days because of the death of Randall Koroush, a homeless man who for the past 20 years made it his daily mission to pick up trash, rake leaves and polish the ironwork around California’s statehouse. Koroush, 56, who slept under the I Street Bridge and arrived at the Capitol at dawn every morning, was beloved by the Capitol grounds crews, CHP officers and others who work in the area.
Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

Northern California pilot flies solo across U.S. in glider

David Grabowski took off from Lodi's airport in September with little idea how far he would retrace the exact route of Cal Rodgers, the oft-forgotten aviator who in 1911 became the first American to fly coast to coast. Rodgers crashed 17 times when he made the journey in 1911, and Grabowski had far less piloting experience. But he made it, returning with new meaning on what is important to him.

