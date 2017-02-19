Local

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) ‘Something is missing here now’: Homeless man made Capitol Park a tidier place

Family members said Randall Koroush had severe lung damage as a result of an infection years ago, but they believe he was beaten on the day he showed up at the hospital.

Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

Capitol Park is a little less tidy these days because of the death of Randall Koroush, a homeless man who for the past 20 years made it his daily mission to pick up trash, rake leaves and polish the ironwork around California’s statehouse. Koroush, 56, wh

Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

2) ‘Mass chaos’ of Oroville evacuation prompts worry over exit strategy

Butte County officials on Friday acknowledged they have some rethinking to do.

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

A nightmare traffic jam developed as thousands of residents fled from Marysville Sunday night

Tony Bizjak tbizjak@sacbee.com

3) Living beneath a wall of water: Can Oroville residents trust the dam will hold?

Around Oroville, skepticism is a residue of the chaos and confusion of last weekend, when the message from public officials seemed to change every few hours.

Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching

Thousands of north Sacramento Valley residents will never forget last Sunday night. It was the night they got stuck in the scariest traffic jam they will ever know.

Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

4) A talker: State Latino leaders are ready to fight Trump on immigration. Here’s why their approach is all wrong

“For California leaders who have pledged to protect undocumented immigrants, Trump is an adversary they are not prepared to fight,” Marcos Breton writes.

5) Popular on Twitter: Vietnam vet lost his Purple Heart as thieves swept into the Oroville Dam evacuation zone

Authorities are investigating a series of looting incidents in neighborhoods evacuated this week during the Oroville Dam crisis, with residents reporting the thefts of cash and credit cards. One Vietnam veteran had nearly two dozen military medals stolen from his Yuba City home.

6) Popular on Facebook: The red state savior of the Democratic Party?

“Pete Buttigieg is no ordinary candidate for chair of the Democratic National Committee,” writes Erika D. Smith.

7) Popular on video: Sacramento stories: Auburn cofferdam collapses (February 1986)

Sacramento stories: Auburn cofferdam collapses (February 1986)

This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on Feb. 18, 1986, when the cofferdam built in preparation for the construction of Auburn Dam collapsed above Folsom Lake.

Video created by David Caraccio Sacramento Bee and Department of Water Resources photos

