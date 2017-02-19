Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) ‘Something is missing here now’: Homeless man made Capitol Park a tidier place
Family members said Randall Koroush had severe lung damage as a result of an infection years ago, but they believe he was beaten on the day he showed up at the hospital.
2) ‘Mass chaos’ of Oroville evacuation prompts worry over exit strategy
Butte County officials on Friday acknowledged they have some rethinking to do.
3) Living beneath a wall of water: Can Oroville residents trust the dam will hold?
Around Oroville, skepticism is a residue of the chaos and confusion of last weekend, when the message from public officials seemed to change every few hours.
4) A talker: State Latino leaders are ready to fight Trump on immigration. Here’s why their approach is all wrong
“For California leaders who have pledged to protect undocumented immigrants, Trump is an adversary they are not prepared to fight,” Marcos Breton writes.
5) Popular on Twitter: Vietnam vet lost his Purple Heart as thieves swept into the Oroville Dam evacuation zone
Authorities are investigating a series of looting incidents in neighborhoods evacuated this week during the Oroville Dam crisis, with residents reporting the thefts of cash and credit cards. One Vietnam veteran had nearly two dozen military medals stolen from his Yuba City home.
6) Popular on Facebook: The red state savior of the Democratic Party?
“Pete Buttigieg is no ordinary candidate for chair of the Democratic National Committee,” writes Erika D. Smith.
7) Popular on video: Sacramento stories: Auburn cofferdam collapses (February 1986)
