Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Discussion series begins at CSUS
A discussion on “Is This the Death of Democracy? Populism, Totalitarianism and Fascism in Historical Perspective” is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. in the University Library’s Global Lounge, Room 1000 at Sacramento State. The event is the first of a series of free lunch-hour discussions during the spring semester examining the historical context of contemporary topics.
Oscar short films at Crest
2017 Oscar-nominated short films – animation and live action – will be screened at the Crest Theatre, 1013 K St., Sacramento. The animation films begin at 4 p.m., and the live-action films begin at 7 p.m. Go to www.crestsacramento.com for more information.
Concert to benefit Girls Rock Sacramento
Four bands are scheduled for a concert benefiting Girls Rock Sacramento, a nonprofit that helps young women build self-esteem through music education, collaboration and development of leadership skills. The event features Boy Romeo, Destroy Boys, Sonder and Bottom Feeders. It starts at 8 p.m. at Cafe Colonial, 3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento. Tickets are $7.
Panelists discuss fashion industry careers
Job opportunities in the fashion industry is the topic of a panel discussion at Art Institute of California, 2850 Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento. The talk, part of Sacramento Fashion Week, is free and starts at 6 p.m.
Comments