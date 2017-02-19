A Day of Remembrance event at Crocker Art Museum

Harry Noguchi, 82, of Sacramento, who was interned at Tule Lake at the age of 7, shows a picture of himself and over a hundred other school children in a group photograph at the Crocker Art Museum on Sunday, Feb,19, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif., during A Day of Remembrance event.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
A crowd of thousands attended A Day of Remembrance event at the Crocker Art Museum on Thursday, Feb,19, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Visitors explore the exhibit Two Views: Photographs by Ansel Adams and Leonard Frank that opened today for A Day of Remembrance event at the Crocker Art Museum on Thursday, Feb,19, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Jun Yamada, Consul General of Japan, departs after addressing A Day of Remembrance event at the Crocker Art Museum on Thursday, Feb,19, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Mas Hatano, 88, of Loomis, who was interned at Tule Lake, speaks inside the quiet room at the Crocker Art Museum on Thursday, Feb,19, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif., for part of A Day of Remembrance event.
Jean Kawano, 85, and her husband James Kawano, 88, both internees attended A Day of Remembrance event at the Crocker Art Museum on Thursday, Feb,19, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
A photograph by Leonard Frank, a Canadian photographer, shows Hastings Park that became one of the holding areas between March and September, 1942 for approx. 8,000 Japanese Canadians, at the Crocker Art Museum's exhibition, Two Views: Photographs by Ansel Adams and Leonard Frank, during A Day of Remembrance event on Thursday, Feb,19, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
"My Bachan & Grandpa were born in the internment camp," wrote Mason Laurel, 6, in a guest book inside the exhibition Two Views: Photographs by Ansel Adams and Leonard Frank on Thursday, Feb,19, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif., at the Crocker Art Museum. Bachan is slang for grandmother, derived from the Japanese word obaasan. Mason and his father Aaron Laurel, left, are from West Sacramento.
At right, Congresswoman Doris Matsui, and Jun Yamada, Consul General of Japan, at right behind her, applaud before taking the stage to speak at A Day of Remembrance event at the Crocker Art Museum on Thursday, Feb,19, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
