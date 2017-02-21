Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Be on alert for news on weather, flooding
The National Weather Service is warning residents near rivers to stay tuned for sudden changes in river levels and revised forecasts.
On top of the relentless rains, winds are expected to hammer most of Northern California today.
Screening for documentary on burlesque trial
A launch party is slated for a documentary film, “Do the Dance,” that is led by Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher and directed by DQ Hayes. The evening includes a screening of a version of the unfinished film along with a burlesque show and a meet-and-greet with the film’s producers. The film explores Sacramento’s strip-club indecency trial that made national headlines during the summer of 1969. The event, which includes small bites, costs $50. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the CLARA studios, 2420 N St.
Class offered on herbal remedies
Soil Born Farms presents a class on simple herbal remedies you can make at home and when and how to use them. The course will cover herbal teas, tinctures, oils, salves and herbal foods. Participants will practice medicine-preparation techniques and make remedies to take home. The class costs $35 and will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 2140 Chase Drive in Rancho Cordova.
