Multiple spin-outs close westbound I-80 at Nevada state line

Westbound I-80 is closed at the Nevada state line due to mulitple spin-outs near Donner Lake, but expected to re-open within the hour.
At least one accident involving three vehicles closed the westbound lanes near the Donner Lake interchange in what Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman described as “a little bit of a disaster.”
Shoopman said no injuries have been reported. As of 6:15 p.m, Caltrans reopend the westbound highway from Truckee onwards and reported traffic moving “smoothly” but slowly, she said. Shoopman said traffic currently being held at stateline would be released shortly.
Eastbound I-80 remains open with maximum chain requirements for big rigs.
Highway 50 is also open in both directions with traffic moving at about 30 miles per hour. Chains are required from Twin Bridges to Myers road.
Shoopman said traffic is “extremely heavy” due to the holiday weekend and cautioned drivers to have a full tank of gas in case of delays.
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
