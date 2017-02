1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call Pause

1:09 '30 to 40' new waterfalls in Rock Creek Road area of El Dorado County

5:52 CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:07 California Family Fitness offers exercise class for cancer survivors

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:23 Workers continue work to clear Highway 50

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers