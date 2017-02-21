Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Affordable housing in Yolo discussed
The Neighborhood Court program hosts a presentation by Lisa Baker of Yolo County Housing on “Affordable Housing and Housing Resources” in Yolo County from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room of the Davis Police Department, 2500 Sixth St. The event, which is open to the public, will provide interested community members with a chance to learn more about the challenges and realities of affordable housing in the county, as well as the resources available. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation. For more information, go to www.yoloda.org/nc, email NeighborhoodCourt@yolocounty.org or call 530-666-8378.
‘Living with ADHD as Adult’ talk
Julie Schweitzer, Murat Pakyurek and Faye Dixon will speak on “Living with ADHD as an Adult: Updates on Research, Diagnosis and Treatment” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the MIND Institute, 2825 50th St., Sacramento. The speakers, MIND Institute researchers, will discuss the the basic principles of diagnosing and treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults. Go to www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu for more information.
Elk Grove council meets
The Elk Grove City Council meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org for more information.
Social Security workshop in Roseville
A Social Security workshop is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Library, 225 Taylor St., Roseville. Attendees can learn about Social Security benefits and create an online account. Call 916-774-5221 for more information.
Guitarists salute Hendrix
Standout guitarists pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix in “Experiencing Hendrix” at 8 p.m. at the Mondavi Center, 1 Shields Ave., Davis. Scheduled performers are Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Keb’ Mo’ and the Slide Brothers. Go to mondavi.ucdavis.edu for more information.
Sacramento FC plays friendly
The Sacramento Republic FC play the Sacramento Gold FC in a preseason soccer match at 7 p.m. at American River College, 4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento. Tickets are $10 for general admission seating. Go to www.sacrepublicfc.com for more information.
Comments