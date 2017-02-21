Evacuation advisories lifted for most of Sutter, Yuba counties

Officials in Yuba and Sutter counties announced Tuesday evening that evacuation orders and advisories for the majority of their jurisdictions have been lifted.
Evacuation orders were lifted as of 6 p.m. for Yuba City, Live Oak, Marysville, Wheatlanld and Yuba County, as well as all portions of Sutter County except for the Meridian and Robbins areas.
An evacuation advisory remains in effect for the two Sutter County communities because of high flows on the Sacramento River, according to a county news release.
“No specific levee condition is considered critical at this time,” the release stated. “However, there is general concern about the length of time water has remained on the levees, which are saturated and experiencing seepage in some areas.”
Sacramento River flows are expected to remain high for several days as releases from Shasta Dam increase to 70,000 cubic feet per second.
