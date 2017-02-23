Travel ban, targeting of mosques trigger mental health concerns among California Muslims

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento Pause

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

0:48 Randy Green, father of Samantha Green, on arrest of Frank Rees

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

2:02 Father next in line for trial after charges aired in death of days-old Justice Rees

1:15 Armed robbery caught on surveillance cameras outside victim's south Sacramento home

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate