Bail for suspect in CHP officer’s death raised to $575,000

The man suspected of leading a south Sacramento California Highway Patrol officer on a high-speed chase had his bail raised to $575,000 on Friday.
Alberto Morales Quiroz, 26, was booked Thursday afternoon on felony charges of suspicion of evading a police officer and driving in a reckless manner, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in his case was also listed under his name, with bail set at $60,000 at the time.
Quiroz was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew, 31, an eight-year veteran of the department who died Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a car while he pursued a fleeing motorcyclist. Chellew was sent to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries and died a short time later.
On Friday, bail for the charges filed against Quiroz was raised to $500,000, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department inmate information website.
Another $75,000 in bail was listed on an outstanding warrant for Quiroz from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Placer sheriff’s spokeswoman Dena Erwin said the warrant was issued on charges of burglary, stealing a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer, evading a police officer and vandalism.
Quiroz was scheduled to appear before a Sacramento Superior Court judge for an arraignment hearing Friday, per the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department inmate information website. In an email, Sacramento County district attorney’s spokeswoman Shelly Orio said Quiroz “was incorrectly calendared to appear in court” on Friday. She said the 26-year-old would be arraigned on Monday.
A memorial fund in honor of Chellew has been established by the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union.
Chellew leaves a wife and two young children. His father, Charles Chellew, is a retired CHP captain, and his sister, Hanna Chellew, is also a CHP officer.
All donations to the memorial fund will go directly to Lucas Chellew’s family, according to a credit union news release.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Chellew,” Brad Houle, CAHP Credit Union president, said in a written statement announcing the memorial fund. “He was an exemplary officer and dedicated public servant. Our hearts mourn for his family left behind and he will be greatly missed by his fellow officers and the community he loved to serve.”
Donations to the memorial fund may be made through the credit union’s website, www.cahpcu.org, or mailed to the Lucas Chellew Memorial Fund, CAHP Credit Union, 2843 Manlove Road, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827-6507.
