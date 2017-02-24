Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know today, Saturday, Feb. 25:
Community ‘baby shower’ aims to reduce deaths of African American children
In celebration of Black History Month, new and expecting moms and dads are invited to the second annual “Pride & Joy Community Baby Shower” to support healthy pregnancies and babies. For more than two decades, data has shown that African American children in Sacramento County die at twice the rate of other children. Perinatal conditions, sleep-related deaths and child abuse/neglect homicides are the leading causes. To help reduce infant mortality rates, the Sac Health Baby campaign, funded by First 5 Sacramento, will host this free, hands-on resource fair featuring life-saving information and connections to critical support services. Parents and babies will also receive car safety information, safe-sleep demonstrations, health information for baby and mom and free goodies for baby and mom. The event is at the Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information visit SacHealthyBaby.com.
Last chance to walk down Art Street
Saturday is the last day to visit ArtStreet, a free, temporary, multi-disciplinary arts project in and around a warehouse at 300 First Ave., Sacramento. The space is owned by The Mill at Broadway, a new housing development off Broadway near downtown. The exhibit, with its street theme, spans over 65,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space and features more than 100 artists and performers. For more information, including reservations, visit Art Street’s website at www.m5arts.com/artstreet.
Teen poetry slam competition at Crocker Art Museum
Sacramento Area Youth Speaks, or SAYS, an organization that uses slam poetry and spoken-word performances to combat illiteracy and promote expression among disadvantaged youths in the Sacramento area, will hold its “Grand Slam Finals” at the Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St., Sacramento, on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.says.ucdavis.edu/slam-season-2016.
