Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) Can Oroville Dam’s badly damaged spillway hold up through the rainy season?
In practical terms, DWR officials are hoping the spillway can operate in its hobbled state through the rainy season, which this year is on pace to break records.
2) Serna Village in jeopardy because of requirement that homeless people get sober first
Serna Village has lost $250,000 of federal funding for this year – the entire amount it spends on services – putting its future in question.
3) Man sues Elk Grove Police Department, claims anti-gay treatment, discrimination
Attorneys in the suit allege Jeremy LeMire faced discrimination, harassment, defamation and, finally, payback, when he took his complaints to sergeants, Internal Affairs, an outside investigator, and finally to then-police chief Robert Lehner and his assistant Bryan Noblett, now the department’s leader.
4) A talker: If you were enraged by the DeMarcus Cousins trade, here’s why you need to wise up and get a clue
"What happened last week was less of a trade and more of a divorce," writes Marcos Breton.
5) Popular on Twitter: Divac on trade: ‘It was time to start over’
Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac sat down with Bee columnist Ailene Voisin and elaborated on what prompted the DeMarcus Cousins trade.
6) Popular on Facebook: She never saw a female firefighter growing up. Now she’s Woodland’s new fire chief.
West Sacramento’s Deputy Fire Chief Rebecca “Becky”’ Ramirez doesn’t anticipate any drastic changes during her first few months in the fire house.
7) Popular on video: See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time
