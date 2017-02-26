Caltrans: Work progressing on storm-damaged highways in Sierra

With the return of dry weather, the California Department of Transportation reported progress repairing storm-damaged roadways in the foothills and the Sierra.
As of Sunday afternoon, one lane of Highway 50 was open in each direction at Bridal Veil Falls, where emergency work continues on a major slipout that destroyed one westbound lane and affected another one, according to a Caltrans news release. Restoration, including design and construction of a retaining wall to stabilize the slope, is expected to take several months.
Caltrans reported Highway 89 around Emerald Bay reopened after workers cleared a large snow and debris slide at Vikingsholm. Motorists have been advised to check Caltrans’ QuickMap before attempting mountain travel.
Caltrans was able to reopen a section of Highway 193 in El Dorado County to one-way traffic controls Friday night after emergency repair work stabilized the area, according to the news release. The highway had been closed since early last week from the junction of Highway 49 in Placerville to Rock Creek Road after mudslides and slope erosion from massive saturation damaged the northbound lane.
Caltrans said the Highway 193 slipout will require a long-term closure of several months while a retaining wall is designed and constructed. In the meantime, this portion of the highway will be restricted to signalized one-way traffic controls.
Doug Veerkamp General Engineering Inc. is doing the emergency work on Highway 50 and Teichert Construction on Highway 193 under emergency contracts. The total cost of the repairs has not been determined, the news release said.
Motorists heading to the mountains are advised to check highway conditions by using Caltrans’ QuickMap, at quickmap.dot.ca.gov, or by calling 800-427-7623.
