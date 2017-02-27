New Sacramento park named in honor of city leader

Sacramento's newest park was dedicated to former Sacramento Mayor R. Burnett Miller. The park at the center of the new McKinley Village development is expected to open this summer.
Crime - Sacto 911

Man breaks into Sacramento County Jail ... with his car

There are easier ways to get into jail. About 3:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, a man crashed his car through the big roll-up doors on the 6th Street side of the Sacramento County Jail. The delivery entrance is the usual way suspects are driven into the downtown jail. The 54-year-old driver was arrested. Motive for the destructive driving was not the immediately released.

CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

Flags were at half staff as CHP officers, Highway Patrol officers, officers from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento Police Department joined the ceremonial bell ringing on Thursday, February 23, 2017 to honor motorcycle Officer Lucas Chellew, who was ejected from his motorbike and killed on Wednesday night while pursuing a motorcyclist.

Folsom/El Dorado News

Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Heavenly

A snowboarder who skied out of bounds at the Heavenly Mountain Ski Resort was rescued early Wednesday by California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24. On Tuesday, the snowboarder, a 32-year-old Los Angeles man, was reported missing and would remain on the mountain overnight in freezing conditions, according to the CHP. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office launched a search-and-rescue effort. CALSTAR 6 Air Ambulance, stationed at South Lake Tahoe Airport, was also requested to join the search. CALSTAR 6 eventually found the victim and called H-24 for the extraction.

