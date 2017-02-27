Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Fire Department overtime findings
Sacramento City Auditor Jorge Oseguera will present findings on the Fire Department’s use of overtime in 2015. In a report earlier this month, Oseguera said that the department spent more than $13 million on overtime pay in 2015, in addition to more than $44 million in regular pay. Two employees worked more than 6,000 hours, which amounted to “almost 70 percent of the time they are living and breathing,” Oseguera said in his report. Some council members, as well as the Fire Department, took issue with Oseguera’s approach. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the City Hall council chamber, 915 I St., Sacramento.
Parks Department budget priorities
Sacramento County supervisors will discuss budget priorities for the Parks Department in the upcoming fiscal year at a board meeting. The department is asking for more staff to run educational programs, implement a resource protection plan on the American River Parkway and combat illegal camping on the parkway. The supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. in their chamber at 700 H St. in Sacramento.
Excursion train rides along river
California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum will begin offering excursion train rides along the Sacramento River on select Tuesdays, starting this week. Members of the public can ride the train at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. The round-trip excursion is a 6 mile, 45-minute trip with both closed coaches and open-air “gondolas.” Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6-17. The trains depart from the Central Pacific Railroad Freight Depot in Old Sacramento along Front Street between J and K streets.
Free books for Rancho Cordova students
Rancho Cordova is providing a free book to every pre-kindergarten through second-grade student attending a public school in the city ahead of Thursday’s Read Across America Day. The giveaway will involve 3,500 books for the city’s 14 elementary schools in both English and Spanish.
