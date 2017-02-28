Gang members may have threatened officers involved in Taser death, Woodland police say

The Woodland Police Department is withholding the names of officers involved in the Feb. 8 in-custody death of a man who was hit with a stun gun while allegedly brandishing a golf club.
A department spokesman cited an ongoing investigation into a possible threat made by Norteño gang members against the officers as the reason for not disclosing their names.
Police Department spokesman Lt. Anthony Cucchi said the alleged threat was made following the Feb. 8 death of Michael Barrera, 30, who was subdued with a Taser by a Woodland officers.
Cucchi said the threat was communicated to investigators by an informant and forwarded to the Yolo County Gang Task Force to determine its credibility.
“Is it just chatter coming through or is it real?” the police spokesman said. “That’s what we are trying to determine at this time.”
He said he could not go into the details of the alleged threat.
The names of officers involved in critical incidents are generally subject to public disclosure laws. The Sacramento Bee filed a Public Records Act request with Woodland police in February asking for the officers’ names.
Police video and audio of the incident was also withheld.
Police said Barrera was exposing himself to people at a Woodland apartment complex, holding what witnesses reported to police dispatchers as a pair of scissors and a chef’s knife. A short time later, Barrera allegedly charged at officers with a golf club, injuring one in a scuffle, police reported.
Officers noticed Barrera was not breathing after he was struck with a stun gun and handcuffed, and they began CPR, Woodland police said. A toxicology report showed Barrera was under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.
The department said it would likely have results from the gang task force investigation by March 1.
An internal investigation by the Woodland Police Department is underway, Cucchi said, and the Sheriff’s Department also is looking into the Feb. 8 incident. The sheriff’s findings will be sent to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office for further review, he said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
