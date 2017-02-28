Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Student group presents free lunchtime music at CSUS
Sacramento State’s UNIQUE program hosts a Wednesday concert featuring the band Actuality. The event will take place in the University Union’s Redwood Room, 6000 J St., at noon. Actuality specializes in hip hop, funk, jazz and soul. The concert is free for all. The event is part of the student-run UNIQUE program’s Wednesday nooner concert series. For the full calendar, visit www.SacStateUNIQUE.com or call the University Union Information Desk at 916-278-6997.
Auto museum showcases flashy CHP cars
The California Automobile Museum, in partnership with the California Highway Patrol Museum in West Sacramento, presents a CHP exhibit through Sunday. The short-term exhibit will showcase flashy Highway Patrol cars, including a 1973 Dodge Coronet, a 1992 Mustang, a rare 1999 Volvo S270 with a high-performance turbo engine and a new Dodge Charger. Some of the cars on display are typical of CHP cars at the time of their use, but the exhibit also highlights the innovative ways the cars were used by the CHP. In addition, a number of motorcycles, including a 1973 Moto Guzzi and a new CHP Harley-Davidson, will be on display. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (65+) and military, $5 for youths 5-18, and free for kids 4 and under. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 916-442-6802 or visit the museum exhibit’s website for more information.
Kings play Nets at Golden1 Center
The Sacramento Kings take on the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center, at 7:30 p.m.
