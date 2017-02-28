Reservations open for Labor Day camping in California state parks

It's not too early to plan for the Labor Day weekend.
The California State Parks Foundation reminds people that March 1 is the first day to reserve state park campsites for the traditional end-of-summer outing. On the first of each month, campers have access to an entire month of available dates up to seven months in advance.
Online reservations and a camping reservations guide are available on the California Department of Parks and Recreation website, www.parks.ca.gov.
Reservations also may be made by mail by sending the reservation request, along with a check, money order or credit card information to ReserveAmerica, P.O. Box 1510, Rancho Cordova, CA 95741-1510.
