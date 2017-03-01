House fire on Grove Avenue

Sacramento Fire mops up a Grove Avenue fire. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
Sacramento Fire @SacFirePIO

Water & Drought

Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

Shutting off the main spillway brought into view the massive mound of concrete, rubble and debris that has formed in the channel at its base. The eroded material has raised channel levels to the point that the dam’s hydroelectric plant can’t function. DWR will spend several days in an intensive dredging operation to try to bring the river level back to normal.

Editor's Choice Videos