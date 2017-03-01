House fire on Grove Avenue

The Lincoln and Rocklin fire departments were called to a house fire in the 5300 block of Brandon Drive Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, 2017. Deputy Chief Mike Davis said the fire originated in the the garage around 4 a.m.
Stunning video shows flowing water, wet orchards and rural scenery along I-5 at Exit 614, Stony Creek at Highway 32 bridge, the Sacramento River at Hamilton City, Woodson Bridge/Deer Creek mouth and Los Molinos/Mill Creek mouth. A total of 8.04 inches fell in Sacramento in February. The normal for the month is 3.69 inches.
Shutting off the main spillway brought into view the massive mound of concrete, rubble and debris that has formed in the channel at its base. The eroded material has raised channel levels to the point that the dam’s hydroelectric plant can’t function. DWR will spend several days in an intensive dredging operation to try to bring the river level back to normal.
Devin Johnson was a rising star in the sport of mixed martial arts who trained intensively at Urijah Faber's Sacramento gym, Ultimate Fitness. In 2012 he suffered a devastating spinal cord injury. Video originally published March 2013.
A Sacramento Police officer persuades an elderly woman to leave her burning home just before firefighters arrive to extinguish the fully-involved garage, stopping the flames from spreading further into the home.