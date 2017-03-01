Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Memorial Auditorium celebrates 90th birthday
“Memorial 90: Celebrating 90 Years of Memories” salutes the birthday of the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1515 J St. The evening starts with a retrospective of the history of the building, part of the the National Register of Historic Places. The Buster Keaton silent comedy “Steamboat Bill Jr.” will then be shown accompanied live on the auditorium’s Estey Municipal Organ by Dave Moreno. The movie was filmed on the Sacramento River in 1927, the year the auditorium opened. Matias A. Bombal will emcee the event. Call 916-808-5291 for more information.
Bridge inspection to slow traffic
The state Department of Transportation alerts motorists that the annual bridge inspection for the Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Crews will be conducting daytime tests and at least 20- to 30-minute traffic delays are expected, according to Caltrans. Motorists are advised that the backups are expected to interfere with northbound and southbound Highway 160 traffic east of the bridge. Motorists are urged to choose an alternate route.
Input sought on library’s future
A Woodland Public Library community input meeting is scheduled to help shape a long-term master plan for the facility. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Woodland Public Library Leake Center, 250 First St. Comments can be sent to library@cityofwoodland.org. Call 530-661-5980 for more information.
Fundraiser features pie
The Fat Family Restaurant Group hosts its third annual Banana Cream Pie Eating Competition, planned from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Fat City Bar and Cafe, 1001 Front St., Sacramento. Local personalities will eat as much banana cream pie as they can within two minutes. From Thursday through March 10, $1 from every banana cream pie slice and $5 from each whole pie sale sold at all Fat’s restaurants will benefit the nonprofit Food Literacy Center, which teaches low-income elementary children cooking and nutrition.
