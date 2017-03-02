Sacramento sheriff’s deputies search for at-risk 9-year-old

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 9-year-old boy last seen Wednesday in south Sacramento.
KC “Jimmy” Nguyen was reported missing by his family members after he was last seen about 8 p.m. In a news release, the Sheriff’s Department said the boy is considered at-risk because of his age.
Nguyen is described as a Vietnamese male, 4 feet 6 inches tall weighing between 60 and 70 pounds. He has a scar on the left side of his head and a 1-inch birthmark on his right side. He was last seen wearing a Nike T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone knowing about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.
