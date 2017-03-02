Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

Fundraiser benefits partnership
The “Cork and Fork” fundraiser features wine and gourmet food tasting. The event, which benefits the Folsom Cordova Community Partnership, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Sacramento Marriott Rancho Cordova, 11211 Point East Drive. The partnership provides a variety of programs targeted at reducing the risk of child abuse and neglect. The event also features live music and a silent auction. Go to www.corkfork.org for more information.
Center celebrates 10th anniversary
A 10-year anniversary celebration of the Woodland Community and Senior Center includes “ReXpo” and a Senior Art Show. The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the center, 2001 East St. At ReXpo, residents can learn about program offerings by the city and other recreation partners, sample cuisine, or view art created by seniors. Artwork includes paintings, drawings, ceramics, needlework, quilting and wood carvings. Go to www.cityofwoodland.org for more information.
Flashy CHP cars on display
The California Automobile Museum and California Highway Patrol Museum present a “flash” CHP exhibit to run through Sunday at the automobile museum, 2200 Front St., Sacramento. The exhibit will showcase “flashy” highway patrol cars – such as a 1973 Dodge Coronet, a 1992 Mustang, a 1999 Volvo S270 with a high-performance turbo engine and a new Dodge Charger. Event times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Go to www.calautomuseum.org for more information.
Bighorns-Raptors 905 clash
The Reno Bighorns and Raptors 905 – D-League affiliates of the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors, respectively – play at 7 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
