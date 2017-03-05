Local

March 5, 2017 2:16 PM

After closing because of white-out conditions, I-80 reopens for cars

By Ellen Garrison

I-80 will reopen in both directions for passenger vehicles with snow chains at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans.

The highway from Colfax to the Nevada state line had been closed since Saturday night due to whiteout conditions.

Big rigs will have to wait – there’s no estimate for when the agency will allow trucks to travel the snow-covered highway.

