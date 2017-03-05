Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Rancho Cordova council
The Rancho Cordova City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive. One of the topics to be discussed is a presentation by the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency on the proposed reprioritization of recaptured housing choice vouchers and the allocation of those vouchers for two years to homeless families and individuals. Go to www.cityofranchocordova.org for more information.
Drive-through pancake fundraiser
Pancake enthusiasts can enjoy a short-stack Monday morning and make a donation to support sick and injured children. The pancake drive-through event is scheduled from 6 to 10 a.m. in the circular driveway at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento. IHOP, in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network, is sponsoring the event. Last year, 28 IHOP restaurants in 33 Northern California counties raised $87,779 for UC Davis Children’s Hospital, according to a UC Davis Health news release.
Meet law enforcers at McDonald’s
Representatives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Sacramento Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are participating in a Coffee with a Cop gathering. Residents can ask questions, voice concerns and meet with law enforcers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McDonald’s, 4124 Florin Road, in Southgate Plaza, Sacramento.
