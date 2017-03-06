Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Council to review Sacramento’s pot regulations
The Sacramento City Council is scheduled to discuss additional regulations for marijuana cultivation in the city following last year’s vote to legalize recreational pot. Among the issues to be discussed are proposed operating permit fees for growers to help pay for regulators, establishing a minimum distance for such operations from parks, and amending the current code regarding cultivators who have past convictions for marijuana-related activities. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers, 915 I St., Sacramento.
Professors explore India’s artistic history
India’s history is the focus of the Chancellor’s Colloquium at UC Davis. Historian Katherine Butler Schofield will discuss music in the Mughal empire. Davesh Soneji, associate professor of South Asia Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, will talk about performing arts in South India. The free, public event starts at 4 p.m. at the Mondavi Center on the UC Davis campus. For information on parking and directions, go to mondaviarts.org.
Expert discusses benefits for same-sex couples
Social Security and Medicare for same-sex couples is the topic of a seminar presented by Eric Phillips from the Social Security Administration. Topics include married couples, domestic partnerships, survivor’s benefits, retirement benefits and children of same-sex couples. The free event starts at 6 p.m. at Ella K. McClatchy Library, 2112 22nd St., Sacramento.
Goofy cooks for kids at state Capitol
In connection with the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, a Disneyland Resort chef and Goofy will be teaching some simple cookery to kids, ages 3-11, on the west lawn of the state Capitol from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The Jammin’ Chefs will serve up tasty rhythms with pots and pans and the help of sous-chefs Chip ’n’ Dale.
Miss California flips free pancakes
Miss California titleholder Jessica Carmack is partnering with IHOP Restaurants in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals as a spokeswoman for the brand’s 12th annual National Pancake Day. From 8 a.m. to noon at the IHOP at 100 N. Sunrise Blvd., Roseville, she will flip and serve free pancakes while raising money for UC Davis Children’s Hospital.
