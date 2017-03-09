Unusual parking device in downtown Sacramento

Stockton police posted security camera video on the department’s Facebook page of an armed robber who held up a cashier at a gas station mini-mart in February. At about 9:20 p.m. Feb. 21, 2017, the robber entered the Chevron gas station store at Holman Road and East Hammer Lane and demanded money while he aimed a gun at the clerk. The robber handed a plastic bag to the clerk and ordered her to fill it with cash.