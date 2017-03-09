Unusual parking device in downtown Sacramento

A light-rail train pulled into Historic Folsom on Tuesday night for the first time in nearly three months. Following the arrival of the test train, Sacramento Regional Transit officials announced that service to central Folsom will resume Wednesday.
Stockton police posted security camera video on the department’s Facebook page of an armed robber who held up a cashier at a gas station mini-mart in February. At about 9:20 p.m. Feb. 21, 2017, the robber entered the Chevron gas station store at Holman Road and East Hammer Lane and demanded money while he aimed a gun at the clerk. The robber handed a plastic bag to the clerk and ordered her to fill it with cash.
Live Oak farmer Phillip Filter on the devastated riverbank along the Feather River,which sloughed into the channel last week when engineers throttled back the heavy flows form Oroville Dam's badly damaged spillway and caused this damage to his property in Sutter County.
CHP Officer Lucas Chellew is honored at a funeral service at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville on March 4, 2017. Chellew was killed in a motorcycle crash while in the line of duty on February 22, 2017.
Months after classmates Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, 17, disappeared days apart last fall, about 50 people - friends, family, coworkers teachers and neighbors - held candles and offered tearful support for two families grasping for answers.
Prompted in part by a Southern California commuter train crash that killed 25 people, the federal government is requiring railroads to install a new GPS-based safety system on trains and tracks to make them safer. Here’s a look at how the system, known as Positive Train Control, works.