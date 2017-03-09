Unusual parking device in downtown Sacramento

See how 'stack parking' at 16 Powerhouse apartments works.
Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

Caught on camera: Robber at Stockton store aims gun at clerk

Stockton police posted security camera video on the department’s Facebook page of an armed robber who held up a cashier at a gas station mini-mart in February. At about 9:20 p.m. Feb. 21, 2017, the robber entered the Chevron gas station store at Holman Road and East Hammer Lane and demanded money while he aimed a gun at the clerk. The robber handed a plastic bag to the clerk and ordered her to fill it with cash.

See how the new train safety system works

Prompted in part by a Southern California commuter train crash that killed 25 people, the federal government is requiring railroads to install a new GPS-based safety system on trains and tracks to make them safer. Here’s a look at how the system, known as Positive Train Control, works.

