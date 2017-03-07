J Street downtown will be closed this weekend; expect traffic delays around arena

Downtown drivers and fans attending Golden 1 Center events this weekend are being warned they may run into some extra street traffic hassles.
Two blocks of J Street will be closed from Friday night to Sunday night to allow the Sacramento Kings to disassemble and haul away one of the two 350-foot cranes in use at the hotel tower construction site.
Closures will start Friday at 8 p.m. and are expected to last until Sunday at 9 p.m.
The J Street off-ramps north and southbound from Interstate 5 could see significant congestion during that period, especially in the hour before Kings’ basketball games Friday and Saturday night. Those games start at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to the two closure blocks, J Street will be reduced to one lane from the I-5 freeway exits at 3rd Street to 5th Street. Traffic from that single lane will be diverted north and south on 5th Street.
Kings officials say they will take the second construction crane down in a few weeks as work on the hotel tower transitions to interior work. The structure’s third-story patio stainless steel pool is expected to be installed in a few weeks.
The 16-story mixed use tower, which includes restaurants, retail and entertainment venues at its base and condominiums on the upper floors, is expected to be finished and open this summer.
Officials are asking drivers to Golden 1 Center events to avoid the J Street ramps, or to use alternative transportation, including light rail trains and rideshare services. A free bike valet service is available at Cesar Chavez Park.
For more downtown transportation information, visit GetHereSac.com. For garage parking reservations and discounts, go to SacPark.org.
