Some question signs at basketball game after woman arrested on charges of having sex with Mount Shasta football players

The arrest of a Siskiyou County woman on charges of having sex with three Mount Shasta High School football players led to some questionable behavior at a championship basketball game over the weekend.
Some Mount Shasta parents are upset over signs held up by students that said “How is Ms. Fletcher” and “#FreeFletcher2017”, according to News 10 television station.
The arrest
Mary Frances Fletcher, 42, was arrested last week and charged with unlawful sexual intercourse and knowingly dissuading a witness or victim of a crime. Bail was set at $10,000, and she was released on bail.
As far as the signs go, Mount Shasta coach Kirk Andrus told News 10 that high school students should be learning how to act appropriately, and his opponent, Durham High School, should have controlled the situation.
"Making fun of a situation that is very hurtful and really very painful to victims that go to our high school, then they're really missing an opportunity and in fact, are going the other way--which is damaging to other human beings," Coach Andrus told the news station.
