Some question signs at basketball game after woman arrested on charges of having sex with Mount Shasta football players

1:44 Vigil for missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios in Woodland Pause

0:34 Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

0:37 Homicide of Rocklin girl investigated

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:44 Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios